Samsung Display labor union set to go on 1st-ever strike next week
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The labor union of major display maker Samsung Display Co. said Wednesday its union leadership plans to go on strike next week, as the union and the management failed to narrow differences in wage talks, marking the first-ever walkout for the company and any Samsung Group affiliate.
The labor union said its six officials will first stage a walkout on Monday and will encourage more members to join the move.
It will be the first strike for any Samsung affiliate since Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of South Korea's top conglomerate, promised last year to scrap the group's "no labor union" policy.
About 2,400, or around 10 percent of the firm's employees, are members of the labor union, and 91 percent of them voted for the strike last month.
The labor union was launched in February last year as a member of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, one of the two largest local labor umbrella bodies.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to 500s amid accelerating vaccination drive
-
(4th LD) New virus cases in 300s for 2nd day; vaccinations top 13 mln in less than 4 months
-
Delivery workers hold massive rally in Seoul amid stalled talks on preventing overwork