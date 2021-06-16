Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 June 16, 2021

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

DHICO 24,450 UP 850
Doosanfc 48,850 DN 350
KEPCO E&C 53,400 UP 1,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 108,000 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 42,000 UP 800
HITEJINRO 39,650 UP 700
Yuhan 63,800 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 175,000 UP 9,000
DOOSAN 92,800 UP 3,800
DL 81,400 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,900 UP 400
KIA CORP. 89,100 UP 700
SK hynix 129,500 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 660,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,400 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 47,700 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 212,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,150 DN 100
Kogas 38,800 UP 350
Hanwha 32,600 DN 150
DB HiTek 56,700 UP 1,200
CJ 109,000 UP 500
JWPHARMA 29,150 0
LGInt 30,250 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 22,350 UP 350
TaihanElecWire 3,275 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 24,800 UP 950
KCC 307,500 DN 1,500
SKBP 123,500 UP 4,500
AmoreG 75,400 0
HyundaiMtr 239,500 UP 2,500
BukwangPharm 20,400 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 68,900 DN 900
Daesang 28,100 UP 350
SKNetworks 6,080 UP 60
ORION Holdings 17,600 0
NEXENTIRE 8,840 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 131,000 DN 1,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,050 UP 20
SamyangFood 91,000 UP 500
(MORE)

