KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,000 UP 1,250
CJ CheilJedang 452,000 UP 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,250,000 DN 19,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,520 UP 160
LG Corp. 102,000 UP 2,900
Shinsegae 305,000 UP 4,000
Nongshim 318,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 103,500 UP 2,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 144,500 DN 500
BoryungPharm 23,700 UP 200
L&L 14,250 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,600 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,500 DN 200
KAL 33,700 UP 50
Daewoong 39,000 DN 450
Hyosung 102,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE 41,000 0
GCH Corp 33,700 DN 50
LotteChilsung 156,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,350 DN 50
POSCO 345,000 UP 3,000
DB INSURANCE 49,950 UP 450
SamsungElec 81,800 UP 900
NHIS 12,950 UP 150
DongwonInd 269,500 DN 3,000
SK Discovery 53,300 DN 200
LS 69,900 UP 100
GC Corp 323,500 DN 2,000
GS E&C 42,500 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 656,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 255,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,640 UP 70
SKC 138,000 DN 2,500
GS Retail 37,750 DN 200
Ottogi 554,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 37,050 DN 150
F&F Holdings 38,150 UP 450
MERITZ SECU 4,420 UP 100
HtlShilla 98,000 DN 700
Hanmi Science 69,900 UP 1,100
