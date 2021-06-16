Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

June 16, 2021

SamsungElecMech 176,500 DN 1,000
Hanssem 107,000 0
KSOE 137,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,500 DN 600
OCI 119,000 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 57,900 0
KorZinc 439,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,980 DN 80
HyundaiMipoDock 85,200 UP 1,400
IS DONGSEO 59,000 UP 400
S-Oil 104,500 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 220,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 274,000 DN 1,000
HMM 45,050 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 92,100 UP 3,300
KumhoPetrochem 217,000 DN 1,000
Mobis 289,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,950 DN 100
S-1 82,300 DN 200
ZINUS 99,400 UP 1,300
Hanchem 254,500 UP 4,500
DWS 45,250 UP 350
KEPCO 26,700 UP 50
SamsungSecu 45,600 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 19,800 UP 250
SKTelecom 328,000 DN 2,000
SNT MOTIV 70,200 UP 2,400
HyundaiElev 54,100 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 191,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,800 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 7,080 UP 110
Hanon Systems 18,200 UP 350
SK 285,500 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 78,300 DN 500
Handsome 43,050 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 80,100 UP 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 120,500 DN 500
IBK 10,850 UP 250
DONGSUH 30,650 UP 200
