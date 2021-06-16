KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 284,000 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 10,300 UP 50
SK Innovation 286,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 38,850 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 56,900 UP 1,000
Hansae 23,600 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 95,300 UP 800
Youngone Corp 44,250 DN 950
CSWIND 79,200 DN 800
GKL 17,650 DN 100
KOLON IND 67,900 UP 4,800
HanmiPharm 327,500 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,730 UP 150
emart 166,500 UP 5,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY536 00 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 60,400 UP 200
HANJINKAL 72,500 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 65,700 UP 800
CUCKOO 131,000 0
COSMAX 130,500 UP 500
MANDO 65,400 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 833,000 DN 9,000
INNOCEAN 64,900 0
Doosan Bobcat 48,800 DN 950
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,350 DN 250
Netmarble 132,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S72400 UP200
ORION 118,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,900 0
BGF Retail 184,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 261,500 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 29,650 UP 350
HYOSUNG TNC 795,000 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 383,000 DN 4,000
SKBS 162,500 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 UP 450
HYBE 292,000 UP 3,000
SK ie technology 152,000 UP 2,500
DL E&C 138,000 0
LX HOLDINGS 11,550 DN 50
(END)
-
