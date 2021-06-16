Full text of joint statement on the strategic partnership

20. The two Leaders stressed the commitment of both the Republic of Korea and Spain to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and the adoption, in both countries, of ambitious 2030 targets in line with the 2050 goal as well as their commitment to work together in order to encourage other countries to come forward with ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions and Long Term Strategies ahead of COP26. Furthermore, they underlined the importance of reaching an ambitious outcome at the COP26 in Glasgow at the end of the current year and vowed to work together in this regard.

