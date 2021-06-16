S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 16, 2021
All News 16:30 June 16, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.879 0.849 +3.0
2-year TB 1.170 1.175 -0.5
3-year TB 1.286 1.307 -2.1
10-year TB 2.070 2.071 -0.1
2-year MSB 1.180 1.172 +0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.879 1.896 -1.7
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to 500s amid accelerating vaccination drive
-
(4th LD) New virus cases in 300s for 2nd day; vaccinations top 13 mln in less than 4 months
-
(LEAD) Moon asks Germany's CureVac to consider S. Korea as regional vaccine production hub