Defense chief asks for int'l support for peace efforts involving N. Korea
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook on Wednesday discussed the global security situation with his counterparts from countries in the region, and called for continued support for South Korea's efforts to establish a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, his office said.
Suh attended the 8th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) held via a video link, which brought together top defense officials from 10 ASEAN countries and eight member states -- South Korea, the United States, Japan, China, Russia, Australia, New Zealand and India, according to the ministry.
"Without a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, peace in Northeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region will remain incomplete," Suh said.
He then asked for the member nations' continued support, stressing the Seoul government's strong will for the move while maintaining a staunch readiness posture with the U.S.
Suh also stressed the significance of deepening multilateral cooperation, as competition "to secure a strategic hegemony gets fierce" and there are "chances of accidental clashes linked to geopolitical interests of nations."
Citing the Myanmar issue, he said violence against civilians cannot be justified and voiced hope for the swift restoration of democracy in the nation.
The participants shared the need for the spirit of coalition and cooperation to overcome common security threats, such as COVID-19, and vowed joint efforts, according to the ministry.
ADMM-Plus, launched in 2010, had been held every two or three years. Then from last year, it became an annual event.
Following the meeting, Suh held bilateral talks with Lao Defense Minister Chansamone Chanyalath and signed a memorandum of understanding that calls for enhancing exchanges and cooperation in defense and related industry fields, the ministry said.
