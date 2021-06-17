Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Naver, Daum to stop editing news stories (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Small businesses to face 52-hour workweek next month (Kookmin Daily)
-- Narrow gates for illegal foreign children, crying 'shadow children' (Donga llbo)
-- Courier companies to sort parcels next year instead of delivery workers (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Working moms more affected by COVID-19 pandemic (Segye Times)
-- Young workers oppose extension of retirement age proposed by labor unions (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Jobs for people in their 20s and 30s sharply down in Q2 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung's welfare system is to connect social ladder (Hankyoreh)
-- I found my coins delisted from crypto exchanges after waking up (Hankook Ilbo)
-- E-Mart likely to acquire e-commerce giant eBay Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Mirae Asset not to support funds run by its affiliates (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North Korea's Kim Jong-un isn't a K-pop fan any more (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Sex crime rekindles push to overhaul military justice system (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Spain forge strategic partnership (Korea Times)
(END)
