(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 17)

Both of the documents, particularly the joint communique by NATO leaders, were more specific and resolute in demanding the North's denuclearization than last month's joint declaration by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden. The Moon-Biden joint statement issued after their summit in Washington called for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. At the time, Biden appeared to have accepted Moon's request for the vague reference to the North Korean nuclear issue and the allies' diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang in return for Seoul's agreement to address China-related matters in their joint declaration.