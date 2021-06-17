(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 17)

The book claimed that in 2018, Kim's wife had hosted a dinner banquet for 10 members of Hanjin Group's legal team where their daughter-in-law worked as a lawyer at the chief justice's official residence. Hanjin handed over a one-foot-long aircraft model as a gift, according to the PPP. Chief Justice Kim had found Cho Hyun-ah — who were tried for her infamous order to turn the airplane back to the JFK airport and fire a flight attendant for the way her nut snack was served — not guilty for forcing the air route and ruled a two-year suspension on a 10-month jail term in late 2017.