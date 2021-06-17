Samsung ranks 2nd in European wearables market in Q1: report
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. was the second-largest vendor of wearable devices in Europe in the first quarter of the year, although its market share declined as archrival Apple Inc. expanded its presence.
Samsung posted a 16.1 percent market share in the January-March period in the European market, down from a 16.8 percent share a year earlier, according to the latest report from market researcher International Data Corp. (IDC).
The South Korean tech giant shipped 3.5 million wearable products in the region in the first quarter, up 27.2 percent from a year earlier, but its growth was below the industry average of 33 percent.
Industry leader Apple beefed up its dominance in Europe after its first-quarter market share jumped to 35.6 percent from 30 percent a year ago. The U.S. tech titan shipped 7.8 million wearable devices in the first quarter, up 57.8 percent from a year earlier.
China's Xiaomi Corp. and Huawei Technologies Co. took the third and fourth spots, respectively, with market shares of 11.5 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.
The overall European wearables market expanded to 22 million units in the first three months of 2021. Earwear products accounted for 11.7 million units, followed by smart watches with 6.9 million units.
The IDC expected the wearable device market in Europe to reach 168.4 million units in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate at 12.9 percent for the 2020-2025 period.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
Two ex-MLB players among veterans left off Olympic baseball team as youth takes over
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea considers opening travel bubble with Spain
-
(News Focus) Cryptocurrency exchanges remove some coins ahead of new rules