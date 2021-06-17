Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 June 17, 2021

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/19 Cloudy 30

Incheon 23/19 Cloudy 30

Suwon 25/18 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 25/19 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 25/18 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 24/16 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 22/16 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 25/18 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 26/19 Sunny 60

Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 30

Daegu 23/18 Cloudy 30

Busan 23/19 Cloudy 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!