Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 June 17, 2021
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/19 Cloudy 30
Incheon 23/19 Cloudy 30
Suwon 25/18 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 25/19 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 25/18 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 24/16 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 22/16 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 25/18 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 26/19 Sunny 60
Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 30
Daegu 23/18 Cloudy 30
Busan 23/19 Cloudy 30
(END)
