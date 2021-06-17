(News Focus) Hope for post-pandemic life rising, but uncertainties still remain
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- After a belated and sluggish start on a tight supply and vaccine reluctance, South Korea's ambitious COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been on track and achieved its end-June inoculation goal earlier than scheduled by vaccinating more than a quarter of its population, to create herd immunity by November and eventually help people return to their normal lives.
But uncertainties still remain over whether inoculating more than 70 percent of the country's 51.3 million population will bring back people's pre-pandemic lives.
A total of slightly more than 14 million people have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines here, accounting for around 27 percent of the country's population, since the country started its vaccination program on Feb. 26, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The country earlier announced goals of vaccinating at least 13 million by the end of June, which was reached Tuesday, up to 14 million people by the end of this month and up to 36 million people by September.
The country's unprecedented push to inoculate the population against the COVID-19 virus got off to a belated start, an average of two months late compared with other developed countries.
The government has been under fire for its allegedly bungled COVID-19 vaccine procurement policy, as some criticized the country, once hailed as one of the successful nations in containing the pandemic with quick testing and tracking methods, as being so complacent in its own virus battle that it failed to secure enough vaccines and its people would receive shots too late.
The government hurriedly secured COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization's global vaccine project, known as the COVAX Facility.
Then the authorities were able to sign contracts to bring in vaccines made by five pharmaceutical firms -- AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson's Janssen, Moderna and Novavax -- in phases.
So far, the country has secured enough vaccines to inoculate some 100 million people in a country of 51.3 million.
The country's vaccination campaign started with some virus-vulnerable groups being prioritized for inoculation.
On Feb. 26, health care workers and patients aged under 65 at long-term care facilities first received the first shots of the two-dose vaccine regimen developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
Then front-line medical workers treating novel coronavirus patients started receiving the first batch of the vaccine developed by Pfizer.
However, the country was faced with the first hurdle in March as public anxiety grew over the safety of vaccines by AstraZeneca over reports of a rare yet deadly side effect -- blood clots.
The use of AstraZeneca vaccines was temporarily suspended for certain groups before being resumed in April, which resulted in the sluggish rollout for the first quarter.
The country's health authorities have struggled to alleviate safety concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine, as their supply had made up about 60 percent of the country's vaccine rollout as of the end of June.
After soothing safety woes, the authorities have sped up the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout among those aged between 60 and 74, who were the top priority group for the second quarter.
On the back of the government's efforts, the rate of vaccination reservations among the elderly population came to 80.7 percent for the first half of the year, much higher than the health authorities' earlier goal of between 70 and 80 percent.
The younger population has also actively joined the rollout and many citizens received jabs left over by missed appointments. Reservations for the first batch of 900,000 Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccines were fully booked in less than a day.
In terms of the speed of the vaccine rollout, it took 109 days for South Korea to inoculate 25 percent of its population, much faster than other developed countries, such as France with 130 days and Germany with 123 days.
Yet, the vaccination rate is still relatively low compared with the United States with 51.98 percent and other major European countries, including the United Kingdom with 61.21 percent.
"The compliance rate for vaccination among the people is relatively high, yet it can dramatically drop in the future when unexpected hurdles pop up," Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health official, said earlier.
As the vaccinations gather pace, the authorities have decided to adopt a more relaxed social distancing scheme in July, by upping the cap on private gatherings and easing curfews on operations of restaurants and entertainment facilities.
Currently, the greater Seoul area, along with the southeastern city of Daegu and the resort island of Jeju, is under Level 2 distancing in the five-level scheme, while the rest of the country is under Level 1.5. Private gatherings of five or more are banned nationwide.
Authorities will allow gatherings of up to six people in the capital area in July and then gradually expand the limit, depending on the virus situation. For the time being, entertainment establishments will also be allowed to operate until 10:00 p.m. in the greater Seoul area.
Restaurants and cafes can operate until midnight in the greater Seoul area, two hours later than the current curfew at 10:00 p.m., starting in July as well.
The KDCA also announced that it plans to vaccinate a total of 22 million members of the general public aged between 18 and 59 during the third quarter of this year.
Also, the authorities will allow combining AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in two-shot regimen among some groups starting next month to boost efficacy.
The authorities have earlier said that immunizing 70 percent of the country's population, either through vaccinations or past exposure to the virus, will lead to herd immunity.
Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of the population becomes immune to a certain type of disease, making the spread of the disease from person to person unlikely.
The faster the virus spreads, the greater immunity it will take to slow the infection rate, but some health experts cautiously claim that herd immunity can be created by immunizing more than 85 percent of the population.
Public anxiety over vaccinations and possible refusal due to post-vaccination side effects or errors could be one of the major obstacles to the vaccine rollout.
On Monday, the KDCA announced it has confirmed 105 administrative errors out of 14.79 million vaccinations given here. Of the 105 errors, 85.7 percent, or 90 cases, involved administering vaccines to unauthorized people.
Yoon also cited an insufficient or tight vaccine supply as one of the key challenges in the future, saying a supply glitch could derail the inoculation drive.
The country has already secured enough vaccines to inoculate some 100 million people and has also begun preparations to secure more vaccines for next year as the COVID-19 pandemic here is expected to continue even after achieving much-awaited herd immunity this year.
The government has also vowed to provide all available support to develop homegrown vaccines to secure vaccine sovereignty, bracing for a protracted COVID-19 pandemic and possibly boost local supplies.
Another potential nagging point to the country's virus battle is rising mutated strains of the new coronavirus, which vaccines currently available are known to be less effective against.
The country has reported some 2,000 variant virus cases, mostly from Britain, South Africa, Brazil and India.
Noticeably, the country has so far reported 155 cases of the Delta variant, which was first seen in India. The variant is known to be more infectious than the Alpha variant, first identified in Britain.
