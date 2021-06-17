(LEAD) N. Korea makes rare humanitarian donation for Myanmar: U.N. data
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has donated US$300,000 to a project by the United Nations to provide humanitarian assistance to Myanmar, U.N. data showed Thursday, a rare case for the impoverished state to join global aid efforts.
The North made the donation to the U.N.-led project aimed at offering anti-coronavirus support, food assistance and other aid to Myanmar, according to the data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
North Korea is among more than a dozen countries and organizations that have chipped in for the project. South Korea has also donated $600,000 to the cause.
OCHA data showed that North Korea last made such a donation to a U.N.-led assistance project in 2005.
The North's donation came amid brewing political turmoil in Myanmar in the wake of a military coup in February.
North Korea and Myanmar have maintained friendly relations.
In January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a message to Myanmar's president on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the Southeast Asian country's independence and expressed hope for further advancement in their traditionally friendly ties.
