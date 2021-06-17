Seoul stocks down late Thur. morning on Fed's hawkish comments
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded bearish late Thursday morning as investor sentiment for risky assets weakened over the Federal Reserve's comments about an earlier-than-expected timeline for a rate hike.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 17.62 points, or 0.54 percent, to trade at 3,261.06 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stock prices fell after the key stock index set an all-time record the previous session.
The loss came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed began discussing measures to scale back its accommodative policies.
Fed officials expected two rate hikes by the end of 2023.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77 percent, with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 down 0.24 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 1.34 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.7 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.26 percent, but giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics decreased 0.6 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 1.25 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 2.85 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,127.95 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 10.75 won from the previous session's close.
