KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungSecu 45,150 DN 450
CJ LOGISTICS 177,500 UP 2,500
KG DONGBU STL 19,700 DN 100
ORION Holdings 17,300 DN 300
Daesang 27,900 DN 200
SKNetworks 6,020 DN 60
NEXENTIRE 8,720 DN 120
CHONGKUNDANG 131,000 0
KCC 307,500 0
SKBP 126,500 UP 3,000
AmoreG 75,500 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 236,500 DN 3,000
Hanwha 32,100 DN 500
DL 80,700 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 21,050 UP 150
KIA CORP. 87,600 DN 1,500
SK hynix 126,500 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 89,500 DN 3,300
Youngpoong 650,000 DN 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,700 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 47,450 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 212,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,200 UP 50
Kogas 39,550 UP 750
TaihanElecWire 3,140 DN 135
Hyundai M&F INS 24,800 0
DB HiTek 55,600 DN 1,100
CJ 109,000 0
JWPHARMA 28,800 DN 350
LGInt 30,100 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 21,650 DN 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 106,000 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 41,650 DN 350
HITEJINRO 39,950 UP 300
Yuhan 63,100 DN 700
DONGSUH 30,750 UP 100
SamsungEng 23,300 UP 1,150
SAMSUNG C&T 136,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 7,450 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 34,300 DN 600
