SamsungSecu 45,150 DN 450

CJ LOGISTICS 177,500 UP 2,500

KG DONGBU STL 19,700 DN 100

ORION Holdings 17,300 DN 300

Daesang 27,900 DN 200

SKNetworks 6,020 DN 60

NEXENTIRE 8,720 DN 120

CHONGKUNDANG 131,000 0

KCC 307,500 0

SKBP 126,500 UP 3,000

AmoreG 75,500 UP 100

HyundaiMtr 236,500 DN 3,000

Hanwha 32,100 DN 500

DL 80,700 DN 700

HANKOOK & COMPANY 21,050 UP 150

KIA CORP. 87,600 DN 1,500

SK hynix 126,500 DN 3,000

DOOSAN 89,500 DN 3,300

Youngpoong 650,000 DN 10,000

HyundaiEng&Const 54,700 UP 300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 47,450 DN 250

SamsungF&MIns 212,000 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,200 UP 50

Kogas 39,550 UP 750

TaihanElecWire 3,140 DN 135

Hyundai M&F INS 24,800 0

DB HiTek 55,600 DN 1,100

CJ 109,000 0

JWPHARMA 28,800 DN 350

LGInt 30,100 DN 150

DongkukStlMill 21,650 DN 700

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 106,000 DN 2,000

ShinhanGroup 41,650 DN 350

HITEJINRO 39,950 UP 300

Yuhan 63,100 DN 700

DONGSUH 30,750 UP 100

SamsungEng 23,300 UP 1,150

SAMSUNG C&T 136,500 DN 1,500

PanOcean 7,450 UP 20

SAMSUNG CARD 34,300 DN 600

(MORE)