KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CheilWorldwide 24,950 UP 100
KT 32,850 UP 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL216000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 21,250 UP 250
LG Uplus 15,350 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,200 UP 200
KT&G 84,700 DN 500
DHICO 24,100 DN 350
Doosanfc 49,250 UP 400
LG Display 23,800 UP 1,100
SK 285,000 DN 500
Hanon Systems 17,950 DN 250
ORION 118,000 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,550 DN 350
BGF Retail 181,000 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 274,500 UP 13,000
HYOSUNG TNC 834,000 UP 39,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 396,000 UP 13,000
SKBS 160,000 DN 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 DN 100
HYBE 297,000 UP 5,000
SK ie technology 156,000 UP 4,000
DL E&C 136,000 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 29,750 UP 100
Daewoong 37,950 DN 1,050
SamyangFood 90,100 DN 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,100 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 453,000 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,224,000 DN 26,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,450 DN 70
KAL 33,650 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,010 DN 40
LG Corp. 104,000 UP 2,000
Shinsegae 291,500 DN 13,500
Nongshim 319,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 103,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 147,000 UP 2,500
BoryungPharm 23,550 DN 150
L&L 13,850 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,700 DN 900
(MORE)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
Two ex-MLB players among veterans left off Olympic baseball team as youth takes over
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea considers opening travel bubble with Spain
-
New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day, vaccinations set to be expanded to more age groups