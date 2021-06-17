KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,700 DN 800
BukwangPharm 20,450 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,600 UP 700
GCH Corp 33,350 DN 350
LotteChilsung 152,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,300 DN 50
POSCO 341,000 DN 4,000
DB INSURANCE 51,300 UP 1,350
SamsungElec 80,900 DN 900
NHIS 12,800 DN 150
Hyosung 101,500 DN 500
DongwonInd 269,500 0
SK Discovery 53,700 UP 400
LS 70,000 UP 100
LOTTE 40,350 DN 650
GC Corp 319,500 DN 4,000
GS E&C 42,150 DN 350
GS Retail 37,450 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 650,000 DN 6,000
Ottogi 550,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 37,000 DN 50
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,520 DN 120
SKC 145,000 UP 7,000
F&F Holdings 37,650 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 4,375 DN 45
HtlShilla 99,400 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 68,600 DN 1,300
KPIC 257,000 UP 1,500
SamsungElecMech 176,000 DN 500
Hanssem 106,500 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,900 DN 80
HyundaiMipoDock 86,800 UP 1,600
IS DONGSEO 58,500 DN 500
S-Oil 104,000 DN 500
LG Innotek 225,000 UP 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 277,000 UP 3,000
HMM 44,650 DN 400
HYUNDAI WIA 92,700 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 218,500 UP 1,500
Mobis 287,500 DN 2,000
(MORE)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
Two ex-MLB players among veterans left off Olympic baseball team as youth takes over
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea considers opening travel bubble with Spain
-
New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day, vaccinations set to be expanded to more age groups