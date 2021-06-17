KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,350 DN 1,600
S-1 81,500 DN 800
OCI 116,500 DN 2,500
KorZinc 434,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,650 UP 150
KSOE 134,000 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 56,400 DN 1,500
DWS 45,250 0
Hanchem 252,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO 26,900 UP 200
ZINUS 96,500 DN 2,900
SKTelecom 327,500 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 68,600 DN 1,600
HyundaiElev 53,000 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 187,500 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,150 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 7,280 UP 200
ShinpoongPharm 81,900 UP 3,600
Handsome 42,400 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 79,100 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 117,500 DN 3,000
IBK 10,700 DN 150
Kangwonland 28,150 DN 50
NAVER 389,500 DN 1,500
Kakao 148,000 UP 5,000
NCsoft 824,000 DN 24,000
KIWOOM 121,000 UP 1,000
DSME 37,150 DN 550
DSINFRA 15,200 0
DWEC 8,580 DN 140
DongwonF&B 225,500 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 41,950 DN 850
LGH&H 1,665,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 835,000 UP 27,000
KEPCO E&C 52,000 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,600 UP 2,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,850 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 154,500 DN 3,000
Celltrion 269,000 DN 2,500
(MORE)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
Two ex-MLB players among veterans left off Olympic baseball team as youth takes over
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea considers opening travel bubble with Spain
-
New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day, vaccinations set to be expanded to more age groups