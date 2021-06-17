'Peace statue' exhibition to continue in Japan despite opposition
TOKYO, June 17 (Yonhap) -- An exhibition showcasing a statue symbolizing Japan's sexual enslavement of women from Korea and elsewhere in Asia is set to continue despite opposition from right-wing activists, organizers said Thursday.
The exhibition is set to take place in the Japanese city of Osaka from July 16-18, according to the organizers. A lawyer will stay on site in a precautionary measure against potential interruption from protesters, they added.
The artworks were on display in the exhibition "After 'Freedom of Expression?'" as part of the Aichi Triennale 2019 in Nagoya two years ago but were withdrawn amid threats from such political groups.
The exhibition resumed after organizers and artists raised their voices against the controversial decision but was held under a tight deadline with limited admission.
A relevant exhibition, which was also set to take place at an exhibition venue in Tokyo from June 25-July 4 this year, has also been temporarily put off after right-wing activists used loudspeakers and cars to disrupt the event.
Organizers plan to resume the event after finding an alternative venue.
According to historians, up to 200,000 women, mostly Koreans, were coerced into sexual servitude at front-line Japanese brothels during the war when the Korean Peninsula was a Japanese colony.
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
Two ex-MLB players among veterans left off Olympic baseball team as youth takes over
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea considers opening travel bubble with Spain
-
New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day, vaccinations set to be expanded to more age groups