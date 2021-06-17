S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 17, 2021
All News 16:32 June 17, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.897 0.879 +1.8
2-year TB 1.181 1.170 +1.1
3-year TB 1.327 1.286 +4.1
10-year TB 2.079 2.070 +0.9
2-year MSB 1.193 1.180 +1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 1.900 1.879 +2.1
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
