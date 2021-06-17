Ulsan Hyundai bracing for tropical weather during upcoming Asian club championships
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Ulsan Hyundai head coach Hong Myung-bo on Thursday expressed his confidence that his team can defend the top annual Asian club football tournament title, noting that tropical weather will be a tough hurdle to his quest.
At the group round of the 2021 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, Ulsan will compete in the Group F for a spot in the 16-team knockout stage with BG Pathum United FC of Thailand, Viettel FC of Vietnam and the winner of a regional playoff to be determined later.
All of their matches on a double round-robin basis will take place in Bangkok, to minimize travel and reduce COVID-19 infection risks, starting from June 26-July 21.
"My team might be better than other clubs from an objective point of view, but two other Southeast Asian teams are familiar with the weather and the environment of the venue," Hong said in an online interview. "I heard, Thailand enters the rainy season in July. We have to get ready to play football in the rain."
The 52-year old coach said he will focus on the first three games to take the early lead, considering the tight schedule of the group round, under which his team has to play six games in just 16 days.
"An athlete cannot play all six games," he said. "My further strategy will be affected by points that my team earns from the first three games."
He said he would have had more options to shape his Champions League tactics if he had three players -- defender Seol Young-woo, midfielders Lee Dong-gyeong and Won Du-jae, who are listed on the South Korean Olympic squad announced earlier this week.
Although the reigning champion Ulsan is widely expected to advance to the next stage, it is the first time for Hong, a legendary defender who played 136 national team matches, to participate in the continental football competition as a coach. He took the helm of the team in December last year, replacing Kim Do-hoon.
"As a defending champ, it must be desirable to gain confidence, not arrogance," he said. "This is a new tournament, as all teams are now at the starting line."
As Hong's team is also leading the K League 1, three points ahead of the 2020 champion Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, multiple trophies from the league and the continental competition are within reach.
"We've just reached a half-way point in the K League 1, and we are standing at the starting line for the Asian champions league," he said. "I'll do my best to retain this tight atmosphere until the end."
-
