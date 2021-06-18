Moon back in Seoul after three-nation Europe visit
SEOUL, June 18 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in returned to South Korea on Friday following a weeklong visit to Britain, Austria and Spain.
He joined a Group of Seven (G-7) summit in the British county of Cornwall, which marked the first major multilateral summit to take place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attending plenary sessions on heath, open societies and climate as a guest, Moon demonstrated Seoul's commitment to playing a bigger role in addressing pending global issues.
He then made state visits to Austria and Spain, during which South Korea agreed to lift the level of bilateral relations with the countries to a "strategic partnership."
Moon's summit diplomacy this time has served as an opportunity to confirm South Korea's enhanced international stature and improve relations with European countries, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin inoculating younger population in July, allow 'mix and match' jabs
-
New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day, vaccinations set to be expanded to more age groups