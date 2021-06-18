Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- People in 50s to be vaccinated in late July; first come, first serve for 18-49-year-olds (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- People in mid- to late-50s to be vaccinated starting July 26 (Kookmin Daily)
-- 760,000 recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine to get Pfizer for 2nd dose (Donga llbo)
-- People in 50s to be vaccinated in late July, mix-and-match possible between AstraZeneca, Pfizer (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Drinking, assault, gambling during work hours ... public servants' deviation goes overboard (Segye Times)
-- Recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine to get Pfizer for 2nd dose (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 760,000 recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine to get Pfizer for 2nd dose (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- People in 50s to be vaccinated in late July, early Aug.; Next 3 months to test return to normal (Hankyoreh)
-- Editorial rights for portal news to be returned to people (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea developed technology for small modular reactors 9 years ago, left it abandoned (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Under 4 years of Moon gov't, businesses make no U-turn (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Future investment will be green: FSC head (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 18th-century Spain map links Dokdo to Korea: Moon (Korea Herald)
-- Debate arises over call to cancel annual joint military drills (Korea Times)
