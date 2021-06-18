Korean-language dailies

-- People in 50s to be vaccinated in late July; first come, first serve for 18-49-year-olds (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- People in mid- to late-50s to be vaccinated starting July 26 (Kookmin Daily)

-- 760,000 recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine to get Pfizer for 2nd dose (Donga llbo)

-- People in 50s to be vaccinated in late July, mix-and-match possible between AstraZeneca, Pfizer (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Drinking, assault, gambling during work hours ... public servants' deviation goes overboard (Segye Times)

-- Recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine to get Pfizer for 2nd dose (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 760,000 recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine to get Pfizer for 2nd dose (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- People in 50s to be vaccinated in late July, early Aug.; Next 3 months to test return to normal (Hankyoreh)

-- Editorial rights for portal news to be returned to people (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea developed technology for small modular reactors 9 years ago, left it abandoned (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Under 4 years of Moon gov't, businesses make no U-turn (Korea Economic Daily)

