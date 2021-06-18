(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 18)

On a radio program Tuesday, a guest raised the suspicion that Bae had been working for an organization closely connected to the conservative opposition People Power Party (PPP). The guest attacked Bae's political background without even mentioning what he said in the debate. After former Justice Minister Cho Kuk posted an article about the radio show on Twitter, ardent supporters of Moon launched massive assaults on the café owner. Some of the supporters repeatedly made phone calls to his cafe to denounce him with unprintable insults. On Facebook, the cafe owner confessed that he had to use an automatic reply system for the business phone in the café due to Cho's misleading tweet.