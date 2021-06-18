N.K. propaganda outlet criticizes Seoul court ruling on forced labor victims as 'sophistry'
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda media outlet on Friday criticized a recent South Korean court's rejection of a damages suit by wartime forced labor victims during Japan's colonial rule as a ruling based on nothing but "sophistry."
Earlier this month, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed a damages suit launched by 85 South Korean victims of forced labor and their families against 16 Japanese companies.
Citing a 1965 agreement between Seoul and Tokyo on resolving colonial-era issues, the court said that it was decided that the individual rights cannot be exercised through lawsuits.
"It is absolutely based on sophistry," Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website, said. "It will never conceal Japan's anti-human crime of the past with the traitorous (1965) compensation agreement.
"Shouldn't the court be equipped with the most fundamental yardstick by which to distinguish justice from injustice?" it added.
The website said that the court sided with the "archenemy of a thousand years" with the ruling, which should be an act that warrants condemnation from all Korean people.
According to government data, more than 1 million Koreans were conscripted to work for Japanese companies and its military during World War II. Korea was under Japan's brutal colonial rule from 1910-45.
Japan has claimed that all colonial-era issues, including individual compensation, were resolved with the 1965 treaty.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin inoculating younger population in July, allow 'mix and match' jabs
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
Fire engulfs Coupang warehouse, 1 firefighter isolated inside building
-
S. Korea to begin inoculating younger population in July, allow 'mix and match' jabs
-
Lawmaker promotes bill on tattooing with bold performance