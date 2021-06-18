Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 June 18, 2021

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
June 11 -- Blinken stresses need to work together on N. Korea in call with Chinese counterpart

12 -- N.K. leader presides over Central Military Commission meeting, calls for 'high alert posture'

13 -- G-7 calls for 'complete' denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

14 -- Moon says S. Korea to push for COVID-19 vaccine supplies if North Korea agrees

-- NATO leaders call on N. Korea to engage in dialogue with U.S.

15 --- Both sanctions and diplomacy critical to denuclearizing N. Korea: Kritenbrink

16 -- N.K. leader opens key party meeting to discuss how to cope with 'current international situation'

18 -- Kim says N. Korea should be ready for both dialogue, confrontation with U.S.
