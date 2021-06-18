Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N.K. leader presides over Central Military Commission meeting, calls for 'high alert posture'
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party and called for a "high alert posture" against the "fast-changing" situation on the Korean Peninsula, state media reported Saturday.
During the meeting held on Friday, Kim also discussed "important tasks" to make "a fresh turn in the overall work of national defence," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said without elaborating on what the important tasks are.
"The enlarged meeting set forth important tasks for ... bringing about a fresh turn in the overall work of national defence as required by the recent fast-changing situation around the Korean peninsula and the internal and external environment of our revolution," the KCNA said.
N.K. leader opens key party meeting to discuss how to cope with 'current international situation'
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un opened a key Workers' Party meeting to discuss ways to deal with the "current international situation," food shortages, anti-pandemic efforts and other economic issues, state media said Wednesday.
The multiday plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee was convened for "taking measures to solve the pending issues urgent for improving the economic work and the people's living and for the discussion of and decision on issues for powerfully and correctly pushing forward crucial state work under the prevailing situation," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"Saying that in particular, the people's food situation is now getting tense as the agricultural sector failed to fulfill its grain production plan due to the damage by typhoon last year, he stressed that the plenary meeting should take a positive measure for settling the problem," the KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
N.K. holds key party meeting for second day with focus on economy
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a key Workers' Party meeting for the second day with a focus on economic issues, according to state media Thursday, amid speculation that foreign policy could also have been discussed.
Photos released by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) showed leader Kim Jong-un presiding over a panel discussion during the second-day plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon was seen taking down notes in one of the photos.
Ri's attendance suggests that policy directions for the U.S. and South Korea could have been discussed.
Kim says N. Korea should be ready for both dialogue, confrontation with U.S.
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the country should be ready for both dialogue and, more importantly, confrontation with the United States, while calling for efforts to stably control the situation on the Korean Peninsula, state media reported Friday.
During a key Workers' Party meeting, Kim "made detailed analysis of the policy tendency of the newly emerged U.S. administration toward our Republic and clarified appropriate strategic and tactical counteraction and the direction of activities to be maintained in the relations with the U.S. in the days ahead," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"The General Secretary stressed the need to get prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially to get fully prepared for confrontation in order to protect the dignity of our state and its interests for independent development and to reliably guarantee the peaceful environment and the security of our state," it said.
