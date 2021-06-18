Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 18, 2021
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/18 Rain 20
Incheon 22/18 Rain 10
Suwon 25/19 Rain 20
Cheongju 26/20 Rain 30
Daejeon 26/20 Rain 30
Chuncheon 25/19 Rain 30
Gangneung 28/20 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 26/19 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 25/19 Rain 30
Jeju 25/20 Rain 60
Daegu 27/18 Cloudy 30
Busan 24/19 Rain 30
(END)
