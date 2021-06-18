Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 18, 2021

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/18 Rain 20

Incheon 22/18 Rain 10

Suwon 25/19 Rain 20

Cheongju 26/20 Rain 30

Daejeon 26/20 Rain 30

Chuncheon 25/19 Rain 30

Gangneung 28/20 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 26/19 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 25/19 Rain 30

Jeju 25/20 Rain 60

Daegu 27/18 Cloudy 30

Busan 24/19 Rain 30

(END)

