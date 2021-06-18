PPP's approval rises to new high since 2016 presidential corruption scandal: poll
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The approval rating of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) reached a fresh high since the 2016 corruption scandal of former conservative President Park Geun-hye, a new poll showed Friday.
According to the Gallup Korea poll that surveyed 1,001 people aged over 18 from Tuesday to Wednesday, public approval for the ruling Democratic Party was recorded at 31 percent, unchanged from a week ago, while that of the PPP climbed 3 percentage points to 30 percent.
The latest poll number comes as the PPP has seen an influx of registrations of new members as of late, especially those in their 20s and 30s, in the wake of the sensational ascent of its young new party leader Lee Jun-seok.
The rate of self-identifying independents stood at 27 percent, down 3 percentage points. The People's Party and the Justice Party, two minor opposition parties, both trailed with 5 percent in support.
President Moon Jae-in's job approval was recorded at 38 percent, down 1 percentage point from last week, while the disapproval rating rose 1 percentage point to 53 percent.
The administration's weak housing policy and a lack of delivery in economic problems were cited as leading factors toward Moon's disapproval.
The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin inoculating younger population in July, allow 'mix and match' jabs
-
Fire engulfs Coupang warehouse, 1 firefighter isolated inside building
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
S. Korea to begin inoculating younger population in July, allow 'mix and match' jabs
-
Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped