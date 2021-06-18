Foreign ministry mulls requesting investigation into Pyongyang map inclusion in P4G summit video
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The government will consider requesting an investigation into how a map of Pyongyang was included in a video clip introducing Seoul at last month's global climate change summit, a foreign ministry official said Friday.
The decision followed more than a week of the foreign ministry's internal probe into the clip played during the opening ceremony of the virtual Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) summit on May 30.
The internal inquiry found that a subcontractor in charge of creating the video mistakenly incorporated the map of the North Korean capital in the clip, and that the map went unnoticed despite three rehearsals.
The official said that the ministry could request a probe by the state auditors, police or other investigation authorities, as it remains still unclear whether the Pyongyang map was mistakenly or intentionally included in the clip.
The ministry's probe was initiated after Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed regrets over the "mistake" and called for a "concrete" examination into how it happened during a press conference on June 1.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
