Cash back for card spending under review to boost consumption: official
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide cash back rewards for credit card spending in a bid to revive domestic demand in the second half amid the pandemic, a senior government official said Friday.
The cash back scheme is part of measures under review to boost domestic demand in the second half as the government is seeking to draw up another extra budget to support vulnerable groups hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"(The cash back scheme) will be designed in a way that will help revive sluggish domestic demand and underpin an economic recovery in the second half," First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon told a press briefing.
Under the plan, consumers will be able to receive the reward in cash for credit card spending made during a specific period.
Details have yet to be finalized, but the government plans to set the ceiling of cash back rewards per person in a bid to give such benefits to as many people as possible.
The government is drawing up this year's second extra budget without a debt sale in a bid to support smaller merchants and vulnerable people.
The country created an extra budget of 14.9 trillion won (US$13.2 billion) in March to finance the 20.7 trillion won of relief aid for the self-employed.
The finance ministry will unveil a package of measures to bolster domestic demand when it makes its second-half economic policy plans public later this month.
The government earlier said it will step up efforts to help Asia's fourth-largest economy grow more than 4 percent this year.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Fire engulfs Coupang warehouse, 1 firefighter isolated inside building
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin inoculating younger population in July, allow 'mix and match' jabs
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped
-
Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped