Nuclear research institute breached in suspected cyberattack: ministry
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's science ministry said Friday it is investigating a potential hack into a state-run nuclear research institute after its internal network was breached last month.
A Ministry of Science and ICT official said the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute's network was breached multiple times between May 14-31.
The ministry said the institute has since taken security measures, such as halting its virtual private network and blocking the attacker's internet protocol address.
Lawmaker Ha Tae-keung of the main opposition People Power Party said in a Facebook post earlier in the day that the institute was the target of a cyberattack on May 14 by a hacker group suspected to be associated with a North Korean intelligence agency.
The science ministry said in a statement that it is currently examining the extent of the hacking incident and the source of the attack.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Fire engulfs Coupang warehouse, 1 firefighter isolated inside building
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin inoculating younger population in July, allow 'mix and match' jabs
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped
-
Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped