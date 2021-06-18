KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,990 DN 20
SGBC 108,500 UP 5,000
Shinsegae 279,500 DN 12,000
BoryungPharm 24,600 UP 1,050
L&L 14,050 UP 200
Hyosung 101,500 0
LG Corp. 103,500 DN 500
SSANGYONGCNE 8,490 UP 40
Nongshim 321,000 UP 2,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 149,500 UP 2,500
KAL 33,150 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 51,900 DN 800
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,500 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 3,215 UP 75
SKNetworks 6,050 UP 30
ORION Holdings 17,300 0
Hyundai M&F INS 24,350 DN 450
Daesang 27,850 DN 50
Youngpoong 665,000 UP 15,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 106,500 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 41,100 DN 550
HITEJINRO 39,550 DN 400
Yuhan 64,000 UP 900
CJ LOGISTICS 178,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 90,500 UP 1,000
DL 80,300 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,850 DN 200
KIA CORP. 88,500 UP 900
SK hynix 124,500 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,800 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 48,900 UP 1,450
LOTTE 40,200 DN 150
GCH Corp 33,400 UP 50
LotteChilsung 149,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiMtr 235,000 DN 1,500
AmoreG 74,600 DN 900
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,300 0
POSCO 340,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 49,950 DN 1,350
SamsungElec 80,500 DN 400
(MORE)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Fire engulfs Coupang warehouse, 1 firefighter isolated inside building
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin inoculating younger population in July, allow 'mix and match' jabs
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped
-
Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped