YUNGJIN PHARM 5,990 DN 20

SGBC 108,500 UP 5,000

Shinsegae 279,500 DN 12,000

BoryungPharm 24,600 UP 1,050

L&L 14,050 UP 200

Hyosung 101,500 0

LG Corp. 103,500 DN 500

SSANGYONGCNE 8,490 UP 40

Nongshim 321,000 UP 2,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 149,500 UP 2,500

KAL 33,150 DN 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 51,900 DN 800

LOTTE Fine Chem 64,500 DN 200

TaihanElecWire 3,215 UP 75

SKNetworks 6,050 UP 30

ORION Holdings 17,300 0

Hyundai M&F INS 24,350 DN 450

Daesang 27,850 DN 50

Youngpoong 665,000 UP 15,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 106,500 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 41,100 DN 550

HITEJINRO 39,550 DN 400

Yuhan 64,000 UP 900

CJ LOGISTICS 178,000 UP 500

DOOSAN 90,500 UP 1,000

DL 80,300 DN 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,850 DN 200

KIA CORP. 88,500 UP 900

SK hynix 124,500 DN 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 54,800 UP 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 48,900 UP 1,450

LOTTE 40,200 DN 150

GCH Corp 33,400 UP 50

LotteChilsung 149,000 DN 3,000

HyundaiMtr 235,000 DN 1,500

AmoreG 74,600 DN 900

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,300 0

POSCO 340,000 DN 1,000

DB INSURANCE 49,950 DN 1,350

SamsungElec 80,500 DN 400

(MORE)