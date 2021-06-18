KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NHIS 12,800 0
DongwonInd 268,500 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 53,900 UP 200
LS 71,300 UP 1,300
GC Corp 319,000 DN 500
GS E&C 42,000 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 211,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,150 DN 50
Kogas 38,900 DN 650
Hanwha 32,350 UP 250
DB HiTek 56,700 UP 1,100
CJ 107,500 DN 1,500
JWPHARMA 28,800 0
LGInt 29,550 DN 550
DongkukStlMill 21,300 DN 350
NEXENTIRE 8,740 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 132,000 UP 1,000
KCC 306,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 127,500 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 20,550 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 70,600 UP 1,000
Daewoong 38,400 UP 450
SamyangFood 90,300 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,400 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 450,000 DN 3,000
TaekwangInd 1,207,000 DN 17,000
Ottogi 544,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 253,000 DN 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,500 DN 20
SKC 145,500 UP 500
GS Retail 37,500 UP 50
IlyangPharm 37,200 UP 200
HtlShilla 98,200 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 69,700 UP 1,100
SamsungElecMech 178,500 UP 2,500
Hanssem 106,500 0
F&F Holdings 37,400 DN 250
MERITZ SECU 4,460 UP 85
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 674,000 UP 24,000
HMM 44,400 DN 250
