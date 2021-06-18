KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI WIA 97,500 UP 4,800
KSOE 132,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,900 UP 2,250
KumhoPetrochem 220,000 UP 1,500
OCI 116,000 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 56,800 UP 400
KorZinc 434,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,770 DN 130
Mobis 287,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,600 UP 2,250
HyundaiMipoDock 85,300 DN 1,500
S-1 80,400 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 58,100 DN 400
S-Oil 100,000 DN 4,000
LG Innotek 227,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 272,500 DN 4,500
COWAY 79,200 UP 100
ZINUS 99,200 UP 2,700
Hanchem 256,000 UP 4,000
DWS 47,150 UP 1,900
KEPCO 26,900 0
SamsungSecu 44,700 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 20,150 UP 450
SKTelecom 326,500 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 69,000 UP 400
HyundaiElev 54,800 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG SDS 186,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,100 UP 1,950
KUMHOTIRE 7,320 UP 40
Hanon Systems 18,100 UP 150
SK 282,000 DN 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 81,900 0
Handsome 42,700 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
DONGSUH 30,800 UP 50
Kakao 155,000 UP 7,000
SamsungEng 24,100 UP 800
SAMSUNG C&T 136,000 DN 500
PanOcean 7,390 DN 60
NCsoft 818,000 DN 6,000
