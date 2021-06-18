S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 18, 2021
All News 16:30 June 18, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.889 0.897 -0.8
2-year TB 1.184 1.181 +0.3
3-year TB 1.313 1.327 -1.4
10-year TB 2.041 2.079 -3.8
2-year MSB 1.188 1.193 -0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.888 1.900 -1.2
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
