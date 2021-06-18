Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to offer more than US$4 million in humanitarian aid for Venezuelan refugees

All News 16:58 June 18, 2021

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to offer more than US$4 million in humanitarian aid this year for Venezuelan refugees and migrants, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Ham Sang-wook, deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, unveiled the plan during Thursday's virtual International Donors' Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants hosted by Canada.

"Our government plans to continue to participate in the joint efforts by the international community to address the humanitarian crisis facing Venezuelan refugees and migrants," the ministry said in a press release.

Since 2015, more than 5.6 million Venezuelan people are known to have left their homes due to social insecurity, violence and a lack of access to food, medicine and other essential items inside their home country.

