Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-------------------
(2nd LD) Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped
ICHEON, South Korea -- A fire at a Coupang Inc. distribution center continued to burn Friday, more than a day after it broke out, with one firefighter trapped inside, officials said.
The fire began in the basement of the e-commerce giant's four-story building in Icheon, about 80 kilometers south of Seoul, around 5:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities said it appeared to have been caused by a spark from a power outlet.
-------------------
Cheong Wa Dae responds prudently to petition for female conscription
SEOUL -- The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Friday responded carefully to a public petition in favor of mandatory military service for women.
In response to the petition for the introduction of a female conscription system signed by more than 290,000 people as of Friday, Cheong Wa Dae said it is a matter that has to be decided prudently after sufficient public discussions are carried out and a social consensus is reached.
-------------------
N.K. hacking group breached S. Korean nuclear research institute last month: lawmaker
SEOUL -- South Korea's state-run nuclear research institute's computer network was breached by a North Korean cyber attack last month, an opposition lawmaker claimed Friday.
According to Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the main opposition People Power Party, 13 external Internet Protocol (IP) addresses were found to have breached the internal network of the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) on May 14.
-------------------
Ruling party head thanks U.S. for donating J&J vaccine to S. Korea
SEOUL -- The head of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday thanked the United States for donating 1 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea as agreed upon in last month's bilateral summit.
South Korea administered Janssen's single-shot vaccine to reserve forces, civil defense members and others in charge of defense and foreign affairs after the U.S. government donated 1 million doses under last month's agreement between President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden.
-------------------
(News Focus) Airlines set to take off for overseas vacation spots as vaccinations, demand increase
SEOUL -- South Korean airlines are revving up their preparations to take off for Guam and other overseas tourist spots with vaccinated people as such destinations begin to welcome inoculated travelers without quarantine.
To allow group tours of fully vaccinated Koreans to such holiday destinations, the South Korean government is in talks with Guam, Saipan and Singapore to sign a quarantine-free travel bubble agreement.
-------------------
(LEAD) Final deal reached between delivery union, postal service on measures to prevent overwork
SEOUL -- The delivery workers union struck a deal Friday with the national postal service, ending labor disputes and opening a way for a safer working environment for couriers.
The Korea Post accepted the demands by the Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union that its couriers will be exempt from sorting parcels starting Jan. 1, 2022. Under the agreement, the two will ask the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) to provide consultation on sorting fees and also agreed to form a consultative body if they fail to reach an agreement through the BAI.
-------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on hopes of economic recovery
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Friday as hopes for an economic recovery offset concerns over an earlier-than-expected tapering move by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.97 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 3,267.93 points.
-------------------
(News Focus) S. Korean performing arts scene enjoys 'revenge spending' as post-pandemic looms
SEOUL -- More than a year after the novel coronavirus upended lives across the world, an increasing number of South Koreans are filling movie theaters, auditoriums and concert halls to shell out for experiences they have missed.
In the midst of "revenge spending," referring to a recent shopping spree in the last phase of the pandemic, the stage musical scene is one of the biggest cultural industries benefiting from the recent influx of audience members.
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Fire engulfs Coupang warehouse, 1 firefighter isolated inside building
-
(LEAD) Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin inoculating younger population in July, allow 'mix and match' jabs
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped