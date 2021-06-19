Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party to ease criteria for Gross Real Estate Tax, Real Estate Transfer Tax (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Kim's 1st message to U.S.: ready for both dialogue, confrontation (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gross Real Estate Tax for top 2 pct, Real Estate Transfer Tax exemption for homes worth up to 1.2 bln won (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Apartment kids' outcry: We don't want to live in old neighborhoods (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party eventually eases criteria for Gross Real Estate Tax to top 2 pct (Hankyoreh)

-- Fearing voters, ruling party chooses tax cut for rich (Hankook Ilbo)

