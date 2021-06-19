Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party to ease criteria for Gross Real Estate Tax, Real Estate Transfer Tax (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kim's 1st message to U.S.: ready for both dialogue, confrontation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party pushes to levy Gross Real Estate Tax only on top 2 pct (Donga llbo)
-- Ruling party pushes to levy Gross Real Estate Tax on top 2 pct (Segye Times)
-- Gross Real Estate Tax for top 2 pct, Real Estate Transfer Tax exemption for homes worth up to 1.2 bln won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Apartment kids' outcry: We don't want to live in old neighborhoods (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party eventually eases criteria for Gross Real Estate Tax to top 2 pct (Hankyoreh)
-- Fearing voters, ruling party chooses tax cut for rich (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Only top 2 pct of homes by price to be subject to Gross Real Estate Tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Only top 2 pct of homes by price to be subject to Gross Real Estate Tax (Korea Economic Daily)
