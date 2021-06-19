Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:08 June 19, 2021

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/17 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/17 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 0

Daejeon 29/19 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 28/18 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 26/20 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/18 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/20 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/19 Sunny 0

Busan 27/20 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather forecast
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!