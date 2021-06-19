(LEAD) Trapped firefighter found dead in Coupang warehouse
(ATTN: UPDATES with firefighter's death in paras 1-4; CHANGES headline)
ICHEON, South Korea, June 19 (Yonhap) -- A firefighter who was trapped in a fire that tore through a Coupang Inc. warehouse was found dead by rescue workers Saturday, officials said.
Kim Dong-shik, 52, was found in the second-floor basement of the e-commerce giant's four-story building in Icheon, 80 kilometers southeast of Seoul, shortly after rescue workers resumed their search for the missing firefighter following a safety inspection of the building.
Kim entered the basement around 11:20 a.m. Thursday with four of his colleagues to search for people caught in the fire that broke out earlier that morning. The blaze has yet to be fully put out.
A search for Kim was suspended the same day as the fire began to spread throughout the building.
The fire broke out in the second-floor basement and was thought to be under control several hours later. It quickly spread, however, as the flames jumped between large amounts of flammable packing material, including papers, boxes, plastics and stickers.
Authorities believe the fire was caused by a spark from a power outlet, citing closed-circuit TV footage.
Firefighters have been using water cannons to put out the fire from the outside instead of entering the building out of concern it could soon collapse. The second floor began to buckle Friday.
The warehouse handles deliveries nationwide and a Coupang official said the company has been trying to minimize inconvenience to customers by distributing them to other centers.
Coupang CEO Kang Han-seung said in a statement Friday that the company apologizes for "causing concern" and for the damage caused by the fire.
He also expressed hope for the safe return of the trapped firefighter and promised to closely cooperate with the authorities in investigating the fire.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
S. Korea reports more 'breakthrough' infections, total now at 29
-
S. Korean man caught trying to cross western sea border into N. Korea
-
Fire engulfs Coupang warehouse, 1 firefighter isolated inside building
-
(LEAD) Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped
-
(2nd LD) Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped