Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 20, 2021
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/19 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/19 Sunny 0
Suwon 28/17 Sunny 0
Cheongju 31/19 Sunny 0
Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 30/16 Sunny 70
Gangneung 28/18 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 31/18 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 30/18 Sunny 0
Jeju 28/20 Cloudy 20
Daegu 32/19 Sunny 0
Busan 27/20 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
Most Saved
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(2nd LD) Trapped firefighter found dead in Coupang warehouse
-
U.S. brigade combat team arrives in S. Korea for rotational deployment
-
S. Korea reports more 'breakthrough' infections, total now at 29
-
New virus cases fall below 500 ahead of revised social distancing rules
-
(LEAD) New virus cases fall below 500 ahead of revised social distancing rules