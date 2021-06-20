Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 20, 2021

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/19 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/17 Sunny 0

Cheongju 31/19 Sunny 0

Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 30/16 Sunny 70

Gangneung 28/18 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/18 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 30/18 Sunny 0

Jeju 28/20 Cloudy 20

Daegu 32/19 Sunny 0

Busan 27/20 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!