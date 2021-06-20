Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-Justice Minister Choo to declare presidential bid this week

All News 11:29 June 20, 2021

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Sunday announced a plan to declare her presidential bid this week, entering an increasingly crowded field of the race to become the ruling Democratic Party's standard-bearer for next year's election.

Choo said that she plans to announce her intention to run for president through her social media channel at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Choo put forward her vision of a "Country that Elevates People."

"There is nothing above people. People stand higher than money, higher than earth, higher than power," she wrote on Facebook, saying she would pursue a country that "elevates the dignity of its people at the entrance of becoming an advanced, strong country."

A series of ruling party members have expressed their intentions to join the race to win a ticket for the presidential election. Among them are former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, Gangwon Province Gov. Choi Moon-soon and Rep. Park Yong-jin.

Until late January, Choo, known as a loyalist to President Moon Jae-in, served as justice minister for more than a year, leading the Moon administration's campaign for prosecution reform. She previously led the ruling party.

This photo, taken June 15, 2021, shows former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae (L) attending an event at Yonsei University in Seoul marking the 21st anniversary of the landmark inter-Korean summit. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#ex minister #presidential bid
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!