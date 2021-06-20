S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday unveiled new social distancing rules that center on allowing gatherings of more people and lifting regulations for businesses amid the country's aggressive inoculation program.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said starting July 1, the country will allow gatherings of up to six people in the greater Seoul area. The number will be raised to eight after a two-week transition period for the country's new social distancing scheme.
The country announced the ban on gatherings of five or more people in the greater Seoul area on Dec. 23 last year. The measure was applied to other regions in January.
No ceiling on the number of participants in private gatherings will be applied in regions outside the capital area starting next month.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
U.S. brigade combat team arrives in S. Korea for rotational deployment
-
S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
-
(LEAD) New virus cases under 500, S. Korea set to unveil new social distancing scheme
-
(3rd LD) Trapped firefighter found dead in Coupang warehouse
-
(2nd LD) Trapped firefighter found dead in Coupang warehouse