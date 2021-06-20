Moon tweets congratulatory message on reelection of U.N. chief Guterres
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in congratulated U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on his reelection in a tweet Sunday, vowing to work with him to foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackle global challenges.
Guterres' reelection for a second five-year term was confirmed late last week, as the United Nations seeks to strengthen international cooperation in addressing a slew of challenges, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My heartfelt congratulations on your reelection for the Secretary-General of the UN, and I will closely work with you to build permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula and to tackle global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change," Moon wrote on Twitter.
"Korea will continue to stand with the UN on our journey toward peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and the entire world," he added.
Both Moon and Guterres attended the Group of Seven summit in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay in Cornwall, Britain, earlier this month.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
U.S. brigade combat team arrives in S. Korea for rotational deployment
-
(2nd LD) Trapped firefighter found dead in Coupang warehouse
-
(LEAD) New virus cases under 500, S. Korea set to unveil new social distancing scheme
-
(3rd LD) Trapped firefighter found dead in Coupang warehouse
-
S. Korean man caught trying to cross western sea border into N. Korea