(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 21)

A day later, a petition against a retirement age extension was posted on the online bulletin board of Cheong Wa Dae. The petitioner, who identified himself as an MZ generation employee at one of the three carmakers, insisted that the measure would make it hard for companies to hire more competent workers and exacerbate youth unemployment, which is now hovering around 10 percent. He criticized the unions for attempting to increase the retirement age for baby boomers by indiscriminately portraying them as a skilled workforce, while being negligent in preparing for changes in the car industry.