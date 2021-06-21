(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 21)

Yet the question is how to lure the North back to negotiations. Pyongyang still insists on the U.S. withdrawing its "hostile" policy toward the North. The Kim regime has continued to ask for the easing or lifting of international sanctions as a precondition for the resumption of dialogue. It is still unclear whether the North will accept Biden's phased and practical approach based on working-level talks, which is different from Trump's top-down summit diplomacy for a package deal.