(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 21)
Positive message from North
Pyongyang should return to negotiations
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has taken a somewhat flexible attitude toward dialogue with the United States, raising hopes for the resumption of stalled denuclearization talks. Kim said last week that his country should be ready for both "dialogue" and "confrontation" with the U.S. He also called for efforts to stably control the situation on the Korean Peninsula.
He made the remarks during the third plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang. The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Friday that Kim stressed the need to prepare for both dialogue and more importantly, confrontation with the U.S. This is his first message to U.S. President Joe Biden, who took office in January.
Notably, the message was more restrained and flexible than the North's past harsh rhetoric toward Washington. Although he emphasized the need especially to be fully prepared for confrontation, Kim seemed to send a positive signal. This is in contrast to his description of the U.S. as the North's main enemy during January's party congress. At that time, he vowed to upgrade his country's nuclear and missile capabilities.
Kim appeared to have decided how to respond to Biden's new North Korea policy, which took concrete shape after the U.S. president completed his policy review on the North in late April. Kim's emphasis on the need for both dialogue and confrontation is probably in response to Biden's reaffirmation of the use of "diplomacy" and "deterrence" to deal with nuclear threats from North Korea and Iran.
The May summit between Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in might have also positively affected the North's stance. The two leaders agreed to solve the North Korean nuclear issue through diplomacy and dialogue. They also committed to uphold an agreement signed by former U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim during their historic summit in Singapore in June 2018.
Yet the question is how to lure the North back to negotiations. Pyongyang still insists on the U.S. withdrawing its "hostile" policy toward the North. The Kim regime has continued to ask for the easing or lifting of international sanctions as a precondition for the resumption of dialogue. It is still unclear whether the North will accept Biden's phased and practical approach based on working-level talks, which is different from Trump's top-down summit diplomacy for a package deal.
In this situation, Sung Kim, the new U.S. special representative for North Korea, began a five-day visit to Seoul, Saturday, to hold talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts and work out a coordinated strategy to restart dialogue with Pyongyang. We hope that his trip will help pave the way for a breakthrough in the deadlocked denuclearization talks.
North Korea, for its part, should return to negotiations with no further delay. The North is suffering from acute economic difficulties, including food shortages, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kim signed a "special order" to stabilize people's lives. The only viable option to overcome such hardships is to move toward denuclearization, peace and prosperity, and so we urge Kim to take a step in the right direction.
(END)
