Korean-language dailies

-- Widening education gap in S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Seoul metropolitan area to ease social distancing rules next month (Kookmin Daily)

-- Seoul metropolitan area to allow gatherings of up to six people next month (Donga llbo)

-- Seoul metropolitan area to ease social distancing rules next month (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Shifting political landscape ahead of 2022 presidential election (Segye Times)

-- Seoul metropolitan area to allow business operators to open until midnight (Chosun Ilbo)

-- More than half of S. Korea's R&D patents not suited for commercialization (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Seoul metropolitan area to ease social distancing rules next month (Hankyoreh)

-- Seoul metropolitan area to ease social distancing rules next month, allow business operators to open until midnight (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Seoul metropolitan area to allow restaurants, karaoke businesses to open until midnight (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Innovative businesses overcome COVID-19 pandemic with differentiated strategies (Korea Economic Daily)

